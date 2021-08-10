Can Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 2.79 million shares of the Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $359.55, and it changed around -$2.06 or -0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1018.03B. FB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $377.55, offering almost -5.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $244.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.1% since then. We note from Facebook Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.74 million.

Facebook Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended FB as a Hold, whereas 34 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Facebook Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.02 for the current quarter.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Instantly FB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 365.77 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.38% year-to-date, but still up 2.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is 3.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $417.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FB is forecast to be at a low of $275.00 and a high of $500.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Facebook Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Facebook Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.65 percent over the past six months and at a 39.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 38 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 38 analysts expect Facebook Inc. to make $28.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.80%. Facebook Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.60% per year for the next five years.

FB Dividends

Facebook Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Facebook Inc. shares, and 80.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.81%. Facebook Inc. stock is held by 4,117 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.64% of the shares, which is about 183.16 million shares worth $53.95 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.59% or 157.95 million shares worth $46.52 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 67.81 million shares worth $19.97 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 49.26 million shares worth around $14.51 billion, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.