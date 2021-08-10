Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were traded, and its beta was 3.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.62, and it changed around -$1.17 or -3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. CPE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.51, offering almost -91.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.77% since then. We note from Callon Petroleum Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Callon Petroleum Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CPE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Callon Petroleum Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Instantly CPE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.44 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 140.27% year-to-date, but still down -16.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is -41.92% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPE is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $69.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Callon Petroleum Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 65.20 percent over the past six months and at a 163.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,480.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 271.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $336.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Callon Petroleum Company to make $365.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $157.23 million and $290.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 114.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.10%. Callon Petroleum Company earnings are expected to increase by 169.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.40% of Callon Petroleum Company shares, and 69.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.03%. Callon Petroleum Company stock is held by 222 institutions, with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.07% of the shares, which is about 5.59 million shares worth $215.33 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.52% or 5.33 million shares worth $205.54 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.12 million shares worth $180.16 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $124.6 million, which represents about 4.67% of the total shares outstanding.