Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 2.35 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 3.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.35, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.83B. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.98, offering almost -158.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.52% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.71 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.55 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.55% year-to-date, but still up 3.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is -10.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.82, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $4.96 and a high of $9.92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.57 percent over the past six months and at a 5.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.70%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 20 and September 24.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 18.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.00%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 354 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.78% of the shares, which is about 5.51 million shares worth $51.28 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.76% or 5.46 million shares worth $50.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.46 million shares worth $50.8 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $17.08 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.