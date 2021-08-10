Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Stock Forecast: $37.00 Per Share In 2021 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.4 million shares of the Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.82, and it changed around $0.73 or 5.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.97B. ARVL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.18, offering almost -169.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.22% since then. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.69 on Monday, 08/09/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.45% year-to-date, but still up 1.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -15.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARVL is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -167.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

ARVL Dividends

Arrival’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.70% of Arrival shares, and 3.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.98%. Arrival stock is held by 76 institutions, with Madden Securities Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 90155.0 shares worth $1.45 million.

Cowen and Company, LLC, with 0.01% or 74323.0 shares worth $1.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.39 million shares worth $102.57 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 4.82 million shares worth around $77.41 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.