Are Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 11.07 million shares of the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.88, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.60B. F at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.45, offering almost -18.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.82% since then. We note from Ford Motor Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 80.71 million.

Ford Motor Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended F as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ford Motor Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Instantly F has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.93 on Monday, 08/09/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.43% year-to-date, but still down -1.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is -5.04% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that F is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Ford Motor Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.94 percent over the past six months and at a 268.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -70.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Ford Motor Company to make $35.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.80%. Ford Motor Company earnings are expected to increase by 175.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 72.06% per year for the next five years.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Ford Motor Company shares, and 55.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.47%. Ford Motor Company stock is held by 1,671 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.46% of the shares, which is about 292.62 million shares worth $3.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.18% or 281.86 million shares worth $3.45 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 110.12 million shares worth $1.35 billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 80.02 million shares worth around $980.27 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.