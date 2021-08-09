Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.79, and it changed around $0.2 or 3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.44B. YSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.47, offering almost -275.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.14% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended YSG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.08 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is -21.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YSG is forecast to be at a low of $65.63 and a high of $93.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1274.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -866.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Yatsen Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.34 percent over the past six months and at a 84.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $237.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Yatsen Holding Limited to make $298.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 19.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares, and 18.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.46%. Yatsen Holding Limited stock is held by 118 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.82% of the shares, which is about 11.18 million shares worth $138.04 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 1.44% or 5.71 million shares worth $70.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $26.3 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $16.52 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.