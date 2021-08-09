Why Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 5.39 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.61, and it changed around $0.96 or 8.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.50B. MVST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.20, offering almost -99.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.91% since then. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.35 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.87% year-to-date, but still up 27.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is -15.52% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -110.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVST is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 52.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 52.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.90% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, and 9.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.86%.