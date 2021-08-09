Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.13 or -9.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.80M. WPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.55, offering almost -1224.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -9.6% since then. We note from Washington Prime Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.68 million.

Washington Prime Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WPG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Washington Prime Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.16 for the current quarter.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Instantly WPG has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8499 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.80% year-to-date, but still down -29.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is -40.76% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WPG is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -140.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -140.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Washington Prime Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.63 percent over the past six months and at a -21.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Washington Prime Group Inc. to make $129.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $98.76 million and $123.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.40%.

WPG Dividends

Washington Prime Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, and 29.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.65%. Washington Prime Group Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.69% of the shares, which is about 1.39 million shares worth $3.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.31% or 0.81 million shares worth $1.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Schwab Capital Trust-Schwab U.S. Fundamental Small Co Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.87 million shares worth $1.94 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Capital Trust-Schwab U.S. Fundamental Small Co Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $1.01 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.