The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 2.59 million shares of the The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.35, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. REAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.22, offering almost -84.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.2% since then. We note from The RealReal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

The RealReal Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended REAL as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The RealReal Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.94 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -9.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REAL is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

The RealReal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.04 percent over the past six months and at a 4.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $105.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect The RealReal Inc. to make $114.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.50%.

The RealReal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.78% of The RealReal Inc. shares, and 106.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.92%. The RealReal Inc. stock is held by 264 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.22% of the shares, which is about 11.1 million shares worth $251.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.27% or 5.69 million shares worth $128.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $80.75 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $61.1 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.