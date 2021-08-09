Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.02, and it changed around -$0.28 or -5.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $283.48M. SMSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.05, offering almost -60.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.28% since then. We note from Smith Micro Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 493.90K.

Smith Micro Software Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SMSI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Smith Micro Software Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) trade information

Instantly SMSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.78 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.38% year-to-date, but still down -11.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is 1.41% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMSI is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $9.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -59.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) estimates and forecasts

Smith Micro Software Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.48 percent over the past six months and at a -79.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -114.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Smith Micro Software Inc. to make $16.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.40%. Smith Micro Software Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -66.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.75% per year for the next five years.

SMSI Dividends

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.06% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares, and 36.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.39%. Smith Micro Software Inc. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.17% of the shares, which is about 2.23 million shares worth $12.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.85% or 2.06 million shares worth $11.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $7.04 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $5.28 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.