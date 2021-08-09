Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.97, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $703.40M. SIFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.89, offering almost -48.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.57% since then. We note from Sify Technologies Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 323.61K.

Sify Technologies Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SIFY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sify Technologies Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) trade information

Instantly SIFY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.16 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 212.60% year-to-date, but still up 19.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) is 25.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $446.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIFY is forecast to be at a low of $446.49 and a high of $446.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11146.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11146.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sify Technologies Limited to make $97.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.20%.

SIFY Dividends

Sify Technologies Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 21 and October 25.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sify Technologies Limited shares, and 1.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.68%. Sify Technologies Limited stock is held by 48 institutions, with First Trust Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 0.49 million shares worth $1.72 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.26% or 0.46 million shares worth $1.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust Bick Index Fund and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $1.43 million, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series held roughly 91200.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.