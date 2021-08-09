Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.07, and it changed around $0.94 or 5.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $211.60M. SRRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.85, offering almost -31.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.55% since then. We note from Sierra Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.47K.

Sierra Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SRRA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sierra Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.61 for the current quarter.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) trade information

Instantly SRRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.18 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.73% year-to-date, but still down -4.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) is -7.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24390.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRRA is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -154.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) estimates and forecasts

Sierra Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.09 percent over the past six months and at a 14.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.30% in the next quarter.

SRRA Dividends

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.01% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares, and 82.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.92%. Sierra Oncology Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vivo Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.52% of the shares, which is about 1.92 million shares worth $33.03 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 11.96% or 1.48 million shares worth $25.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 59440.0 shares worth $1.02 million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held roughly 7500.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.