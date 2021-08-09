Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 4.43 million shares of the Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.27, and it changed around $3.26 or 29.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $273.05M. SIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.27, offering almost 14.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.31% since then. We note from Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 90850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.92K.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SIC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Select Interior Concepts Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) trade information

Instantly SIC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.30 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.99% year-to-date, but still up 0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) is 7.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46320.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) estimates and forecasts

Select Interior Concepts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.47 percent over the past six months and at a 230.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 153.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $145.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Select Interior Concepts Inc. to make $164 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.50%.

SIC Dividends

Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.10% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares, and 56.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.04%. Select Interior Concepts Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.72% of the shares, which is about 3.25 million shares worth $23.39 million.

American Financial Group Inc., with 5.23% or 1.34 million shares worth $9.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.56 million shares worth $4.0 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $2.27 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.