Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.93, and it changed around $1.02 or 7.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $811.89M. STNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.67, offering almost -65.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.54% since then. We note from Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STNG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Instantly STNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.94 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.42% year-to-date, but still down -8.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is -24.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STNG is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.26 percent over the past six months and at a -215.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -126.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $155.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. to make $191.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $371.26 million and $177.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -58.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.30%.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.17 per year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.51% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, and 46.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.36%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 3.75 million shares worth $69.26 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 4.46% or 2.59 million shares worth $47.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $21.43 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $10.11 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.