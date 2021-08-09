Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) Shares Might Go Up 560.99% This Year

In the last trading session, 3.49 million shares of the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) were traded, and its beta was 2.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.38, and it changed around $0.74 or 2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.16B. SCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.00, offering almost -34.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.93% since then. We note from Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

Instantly SCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.52 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 179.49% year-to-date, but still up 113.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) is 93.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCR is forecast to be at a low of $33.10 and a high of $52.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

Score Media and Gaming Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.80 percent over the past six months and at a -1,812.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.40%.

SCR Dividends

Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 30.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.45% of Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares, and 23.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.93%. Score Media and Gaming Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.85% of the shares, which is about 1.51 million shares worth $40.54 million.

FIL LTD, with 1.69% or 0.89 million shares worth $23.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.56 million shares worth $15.03 million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $7.49 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.