Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.26, and it changed around $4.58 or 7.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.38B. RVLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.82, offering almost -14.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.3% since then. We note from Revolve Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Revolve Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RVLV as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Revolve Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Instantly RVLV has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.82 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 109.37% year-to-date, but still down -6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVLV is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $84.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Revolve Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.35 percent over the past six months and at a 45.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $198.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Revolve Group Inc. to make $196.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $142.78 million and $151.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.90%.

Revolve Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 977.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.55% per year for the next five years.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Revolve Group Inc. shares, and 98.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.39%. Revolve Group Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.89% of the shares, which is about 4.97 million shares worth $223.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.19% or 2.93 million shares worth $131.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Online Retail ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $74.24 million, making up 4.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $58.53 million, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.