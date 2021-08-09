Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 33.54 million shares of the Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.90, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.78B. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.49, offering almost -191.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.97% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.39 million.

Plug Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PLUG as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Plug Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.70 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.62% year-to-date, but still down -5.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -13.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLUG is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -201.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Plug Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.62 percent over the past six months and at a 3.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Plug Power Inc. to make $142.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.60%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.22% of Plug Power Inc. shares, and 52.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.20%. Plug Power Inc. stock is held by 742 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.52% of the shares, which is about 59.77 million shares worth $2.14 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.06% or 45.81 million shares worth $1.64 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 14.16 million shares worth $507.55 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 11.28 million shares worth around $404.23 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.