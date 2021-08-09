Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) have been traded, and its beta is -0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.00, and it changed around $0.26 or 5.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $265.82M. PFMT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.29, offering almost -5.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 89.0% since then. We note from Performant Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 694.26K.

Performant Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PFMT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Performant Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

Instantly PFMT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.08 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 438.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) is 36.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFMT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

Performant Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 319.47 percent over the past six months and at a -168.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Performant Financial Corporation to make $40.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.90%. Performant Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 48.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

PFMT Dividends

Performant Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.01% of Performant Financial Corporation shares, and 39.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.84%. Performant Financial Corporation stock is held by 30 institutions, with Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 22.24% of the shares, which is about 12.55 million shares worth $26.97 million.

Mill Road Capital Management, LLC, with 6.17% or 3.48 million shares worth $7.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $1.6 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.97 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.