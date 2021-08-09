Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) were traded, and its beta was 2.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around $0.24 or 9.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.80M. MMLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.42, offering almost -18.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.36% since then. We note from Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.94K.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MMLP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) trade information

Instantly MMLP has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.90 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 102.10% year-to-date, but still up 9.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) is -1.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMLP is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) estimates and forecasts

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.11 percent over the past six months and at a -76.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -79.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to make $35.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.00%. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by -182.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.60% per year for the next five years.

MMLP Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 19 and October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 19.73 per year.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.17% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares, and 31.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.99%. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 21.18% of the shares, which is about 8.22 million shares worth $20.3 million.

Barclays PLC, with 3.87% or 1.5 million shares worth $3.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 8.03 million shares worth $21.03 million, making up 20.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.