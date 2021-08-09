Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -69.35%

In today’s recent session, 4.57 million shares of the Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have been traded, and its beta is 3.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.81, and it changed around -$0.15 or -1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.29B. MRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.33, offering almost -21.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.42% since then. We note from Marathon Oil Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.00 million.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended MRO as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Instantly MRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.18 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 79.31% year-to-date, but still up 3.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is -7.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRO is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Marathon Oil Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.63 percent over the past six months and at a 187.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 123.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 182.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Marathon Oil Corporation to make $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $272 million and $754 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 295.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.10%.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.65 per year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares, and 71.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.97%. Marathon Oil Corporation stock is held by 757 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.86% of the shares, which is about 85.56 million shares worth $913.75 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 7.52% or 59.23 million shares worth $632.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 27.14 million shares worth $196.52 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.29 million shares worth around $238.09 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.