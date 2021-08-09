Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 4.46 million shares of the Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) have been traded, and its beta is 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.78, and it changed around $0.22 or 1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.45B. M at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.30, offering almost -18.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.34% since then. We note from Macy’s Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.73 million.

Macy’s Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended M as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Macy’s Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Instantly M has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.77 on Friday, 08/06/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 64.98% year-to-date, but still up 9.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is 6.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that M is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Macy’s Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Macy’s Inc. to make $4.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.80%. Macy’s Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -836.30% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -11.82% per year for the next five years.

M Dividends

Macy’s Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 31 and September 06.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Macy’s Inc. shares, and 83.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.78%. Macy’s Inc. stock is held by 492 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.64% of the shares, which is about 45.65 million shares worth $739.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.45% or 32.58 million shares worth $527.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 19.57 million shares worth $357.81 million, making up 6.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.79 million shares worth around $142.34 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.