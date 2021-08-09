Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL): Stock Forecast For 2021 Sees A A Decline Of -84.19%

In today’s recent session, 28.01 million shares of the Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.57, and it changed around $0.71 or 24.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.29M. LMNL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.20, offering almost -465.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.57% since then. We note from Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LMNL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liminal BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Instantly LMNL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.18 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.90% year-to-date, but still down -2.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) is -22.70% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMNL is forecast to be at a low of $2.78 and a high of $5.44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

Liminal BioSciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.21 percent over the past six months and at a 81.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,084.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. to make $190k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -62.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.90%.

LMNL Dividends

Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.40% of Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares, and 0.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.74%. Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 33400.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.08% or 22626.0 shares worth $93445.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14301.0 shares worth $63210.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.