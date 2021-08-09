Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ: HVBT).

In the last trading session, 7.56 million shares of the Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.11% from the last close. HVBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.75, offering almost -89.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.76% since then. We note from Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) trade information

Instantly HVBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.15 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.85% year-to-date, but still up 18.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) is 22.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HVBT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) estimates and forecasts

HVBT Dividends

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.98% of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares shares, and 9.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.13%. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares stock is held by 23 institutions, with Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.80% of the shares, which is about 14.44 million shares worth $41.3 million.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio, with 0.67% or 2.54 million shares worth $6.37 million as of May 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.