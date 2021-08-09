Let’s Talk About How SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were traded, and its beta was 6.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.67, and it changed around $0.56 or 3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. SM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.86, offering almost -43.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.82% since then. We note from SM Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

SM Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SM Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

Instantly SM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.17 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 205.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is -17.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SM is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -124.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

SM Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 65.37 percent over the past six months and at a 173.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -160.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $399.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect SM Energy Company to make $431.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.30%. SM Energy Company earnings are expected to increase by -304.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.85 per year.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.85% of SM Energy Company shares, and 76.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.17%. SM Energy Company stock is held by 246 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.51% of the shares, which is about 16.65 million shares worth $101.9 million.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc., with 7.77% or 8.91 million shares worth $54.54 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.11 million shares worth $116.37 million, making up 6.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 4.82 million shares worth around $78.84 million, which represents about 4.20% of the total shares outstanding.