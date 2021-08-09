Let’s Discuss The Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) were traded, and its beta was 2.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.31, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.30M. CETX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.20, offering almost -220.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.24% since then. We note from Cemtrex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Cemtrex Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CETX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cemtrex Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Instantly CETX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.96% year-to-date, but still up 2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CETX is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -109.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cemtrex Inc. to make $11.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%.

CETX Dividends

Cemtrex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 05.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.75% of Cemtrex Inc. shares, and 11.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.19%. Cemtrex Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.81% of the shares, which is about 0.68 million shares worth $1.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.32% or 0.6 million shares worth $1.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.