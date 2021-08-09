Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 9.32 million shares of the Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.98, and it changed around $0.32 or 6.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $801.38M. KDMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.73, offering almost -15.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.95% since then. We note from Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KDMN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) trade information

Instantly KDMN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.22 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.00% year-to-date, but still up 32.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) is 32.10% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KDMN is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -301.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) estimates and forecasts

Kadmon Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.39 percent over the past six months and at a -8.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $460k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc. to make $1.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $448k and $490k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 218.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.30%.

KDMN Dividends

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, and 98.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.87%. Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 16.24 million shares worth $63.19 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 9.18% or 15.71 million shares worth $61.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 7.31 million shares worth $28.29 million, making up 4.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.84 million shares worth around $18.85 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.