Is The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 7.77 million shares of the The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.09, and it changed around $1.48 or 11.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.79M. NCTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.20, offering almost -533.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.52% since then. We note from The9 Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

The9 Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NCTY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The9 Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.00 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 298.02% year-to-date, but still up 25.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 21.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $671.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCTY is forecast to be at a low of $671.50 and a high of $671.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4665.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4665.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.25%.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of The9 Limited shares, and 6.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.11%. The9 Limited stock is held by 23 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $6.99 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 0.87% or 0.13 million shares worth $4.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3666.0 shares worth $52277.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 3545.0 shares worth around $50551.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.