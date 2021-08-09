Is International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)â€™s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $19.45, and it changed around $0.68 or 3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.85B. IGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.43, offering almost -35.89% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $7.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.51% since then. We note from International Game Technology PLCâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

International Game Technology PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended IGT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. International Game Technology PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Instantly IGT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.24 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 3.9%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 14.82% year-to-date, but still up 3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is -13.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IGT is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

International Game Technology PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 9.09 percent over the past six months and at a 106.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 135.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $926.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect International Game Technology PLC to make $918.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $482.25 million and $981.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 92.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.50%. International Game Technology PLC earnings are expected to increase by -627.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.18% per year for the next five years.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLCâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.63% of International Game Technology PLC shares, and 44.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.98%. International Game Technology PLC stock is held by 301 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.58% of the shares, which is about 9.39 million shares worth $150.75 million.

Boston Partners, with 3.14% or 6.44 million shares worth $103.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2.86 million shares worth $46.14 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $40.68 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.