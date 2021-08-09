Is Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 4.64 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $278.00, and it changed around $19.74 or 7.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.31B. COIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $429.54, offering almost -54.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $208.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.18% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.14 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended COIN as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 277.88 on Friday, 08/06/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.33% year-to-date, but still up 9.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 5.72% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $377.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COIN is forecast to be at a low of $210.00 and a high of $650.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -133.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc. to make $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares, and 21.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.01%. Coinbase Global Inc. stock is held by 329 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.96% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $1.42 billion.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., with 2.31% or 3.28 million shares worth $830.24 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $926.16 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $222.59 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.