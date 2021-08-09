India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) were traded, and its beta was 4.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.50M. IGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.65, offering almost -164.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.2% since then. We note from India Globalization Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.85 million.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Instantly IGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.82% year-to-date, but still down -0.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) is 15.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IGC is forecast to be at a low of $3.05 and a high of $3.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.10%.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 12 and July 16.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.26% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares, and 10.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.87%. India Globalization Capital Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.30% of the shares, which is about 0.91 million shares worth $1.63 million.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd, with 2.11% or 0.84 million shares worth $1.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $1.23 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.