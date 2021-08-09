Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Stock Forecast 2021: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) were traded, and its beta was -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.90, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $276.40M. HOFV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.64, offering almost -163.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.41% since then. We note from Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HOFV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Instantly HOFV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.25 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 135.77% year-to-date, but still down -2.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) is -14.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOFV is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 393.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company to make $14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.36% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares, and 14.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.20%. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock is held by 46 institutions, with Voloridge Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.34% of the shares, which is about 2.21 million shares worth $11.08 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 2.25% or 2.12 million shares worth $10.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.1 million shares worth $5.53 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $2.66 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.