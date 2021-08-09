Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.35, and it changed around -$0.65 or -3.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $754.38M. GNK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.61, offering almost -18.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.61% since then. We note from Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 899.44K.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GNK as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Instantly GNK has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.50 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 135.73% year-to-date, but still down -1.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is -2.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNK is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 109.79 percent over the past six months and at a 880.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 267.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2,733.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $102.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to make $106.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.08 million and $53.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 229.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.90%.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.37% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares, and 46.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.18%. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock is held by 145 institutions, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 24.37% of the shares, which is about 10.21 million shares worth $75.18 million.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC, with 19.48% or 8.17 million shares worth $60.1 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $13.89 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $5.82 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.