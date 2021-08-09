Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.70, and it changed around -$2.4 or -3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.78B. ASAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.98, offering almost -4.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.83% since then. We note from Asana Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Asana Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ASAN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Asana Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.98 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 156.18% year-to-date, but still up 6.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is 14.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -39.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASAN is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Asana Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 93.71 percent over the past six months and at a 10.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Asana Inc. to make $86.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.10%.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 20 and September 24.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.85% of Asana Inc. shares, and 63.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.92%. Asana Inc. stock is held by 196 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.49% of the shares, which is about 5.05 million shares worth $144.19 million.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with 5.49% or 5.04 million shares worth $144.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $71.59 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $55.42 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.