Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT)

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) have been traded, and its beta is 3.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.72, and it changed around $0.42 or 6.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.81M. TKAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.11, offering almost -1002.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.54% since then. We note from Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Instantly TKAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.75 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 325.68% year-to-date, but still down -8.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is -46.88% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -572.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TKAT is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 85.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 85.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Takung Art Co. Ltd. to make $5.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 29.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.91% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.94%. Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with United Maritime Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 14516.0 shares worth $0.49 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.08% or 9859.0 shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1046.0 shares worth $17394.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.