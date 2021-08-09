Future Outlook And Affirm Holdings Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.17, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.80B. AFRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.90, offering almost -118.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.77% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.50 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.92% year-to-date, but still up 19.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 4.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $87.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc. to make $233.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Affirm Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.50% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.71% per year for the next five years.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.01% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, and 71.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.18%. Affirm Holdings Inc. stock is held by 258 institutions, with Spark Growth Management Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.66% of the shares, which is about 8.35 million shares worth $590.56 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 5.54% or 8.18 million shares worth $578.49 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 5.15 million shares worth $362.94 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $107.91 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.