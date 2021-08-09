Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.94 million shares of the Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $105.77, and it changed around -$0.55 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.59B. FUTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $204.25, offering almost -93.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.33% since then. We note from Futu Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Futu Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FUTU as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Futu Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 116.80 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 131.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is -23.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1409.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUTU is forecast to be at a low of $1079.27 and a high of $1630.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1441.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -920.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Futu Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.82 percent over the past six months and at a 138.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 211.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $96.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Futu Holdings Limited to make $152.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.45 million and $40.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 198.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 281.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 709.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.03% per year for the next five years.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 19.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.17% of Futu Holdings Limited shares, and 29.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.35%. Futu Holdings Limited stock is held by 255 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.94% of the shares, which is about 3.34 million shares worth $530.46 million.

General Atlantic, LLC, with 3.88% or 3.29 million shares worth $522.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund and New Economy Fund (The) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $78.38 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $50.1 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.