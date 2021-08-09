ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.20M. MOHO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -403.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.8% since then. We note from ECMOHO Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.69K.

ECMOHO Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MOHO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ECMOHO Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Instantly MOHO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3299 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.89% year-to-date, but still down -45.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) is -46.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOHO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -532.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -532.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ECMOHO Limited to make $71.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.41% of ECMOHO Limited shares, and 1.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.60%. ECMOHO Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.32 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.27% or 46854.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

