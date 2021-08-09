Could Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.99, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.59M. MFH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.14, offering almost -229.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.62% since then. We note from Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 278.49K.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Instantly MFH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.20 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.82% year-to-date, but still up 11.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) is -8.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 68.90%.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 20.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares, and 0.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.85%. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 29645.0 shares worth $0.2 million.

Paloma Partners Management Co, with 0.16% or 15072.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 19600.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3066.0 shares worth around $20542.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.