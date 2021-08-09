Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 9.87 million shares of the Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) were traded, and its beta was 6.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.80, and it changed around $0.21 or 4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. CDEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.51, offering almost -56.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.38% since then. We note from Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.08 million.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CDEV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Centennial Resource Development Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

Instantly CDEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.46 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 220.00% year-to-date, but still down -7.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is -28.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDEV is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Centennial Resource Development Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.02 percent over the past six months and at a 120.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 157.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $183.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Centennial Resource Development Inc. to make $205.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.91 million and $149.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 119.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.30%.

CDEV Dividends

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.70% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, and 63.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.02%. Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock is held by 174 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 29.89% of the shares, which is about 83.46 million shares worth $350.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.63% or 10.15 million shares worth $42.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 6.09 million shares worth $32.21 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.07 million shares worth around $21.29 million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.