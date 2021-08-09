Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.07, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89B. GOEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.90, offering almost -208.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.33% since then. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Canoo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.25 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.96% year-to-date, but still down -1.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -9.29% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOEV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -135.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Canoo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.57 percent over the past six months and at a 11.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,860.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Canoo Inc. to make $45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.28% of Canoo Inc. shares, and 10.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.17%. Canoo Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.99% of the shares, which is about 9.49 million shares worth $85.67 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.12% or 2.65 million shares worth $23.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $33.45 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $27.29 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.