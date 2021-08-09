Can Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.18, and it changed around $0.74 or 13.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $239.77M. EQOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.95, offering almost -271.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.87% since then. We note from Diginex Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.53K.

Diginex Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EQOS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Diginex Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Instantly EQOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.38 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.71% year-to-date, but still up 16.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is 2.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQOS is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $18.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -197.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -94.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Diginex Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.17 percent over the past six months and at a 76.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Diginex Limited to make $32.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020.

EQOS Dividends

Diginex Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.33% of Diginex Limited shares, and 12.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.84%. Diginex Limited stock is held by 37 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.64% of the shares, which is about 2.11 million shares worth $23.1 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.02% or 0.75 million shares worth $8.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $23.1 million, making up 5.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $2.54 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.