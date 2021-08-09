Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around $0.17 or 7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $157.71M. CALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.18, offering almost -168.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.61% since then. We note from Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 970.49K.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CALA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Instantly CALA has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.30 on Friday, 08/06/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.16% year-to-date, but still up 17.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is 19.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CALA is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -334.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Calithera Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.90 percent over the past six months and at a 33.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.30%.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, and 74.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.09%. Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.96% of the shares, which is about 10.33 million shares worth $25.01 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 9.00% or 6.67 million shares worth $16.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.07 million shares worth $17.1 million, making up 9.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 3.96 million shares worth around $11.37 million, which represents about 5.35% of the total shares outstanding.