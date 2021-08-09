Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.59M. BYFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.95, offering almost -31.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.16% since then. We note from Broadway Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) trade information

Instantly BYFC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.11 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.70% year-to-date, but still up 1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) is -2.27% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BYFC is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -398.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -398.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%.

BYFC Dividends

Broadway Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.77% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares, and 16.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.96%. Broadway Financial Corporation stock is held by 23 institutions, with Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.85% of the shares, which is about 1.12 million shares worth $2.79 million.

Grace & White Inc /ny, with 5.73% or 1.1 million shares worth $2.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.73 million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.64 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.