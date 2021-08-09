Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $192.86M. BORR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.67, offering almost -149.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.78% since then. We note from Borr Drilling Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Borr Drilling Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BORR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Borr Drilling Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7799 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.40% year-to-date, but still down -4.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is -8.68% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BORR is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borr Drilling Limited to make $89.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $84 million and $59.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.70%.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.40% of Borr Drilling Limited shares, and 37.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.88%. Borr Drilling Limited stock is held by 41 institutions, with Artemis Investment Management LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.99% of the shares, which is about 5.47 million shares worth $4.44 million.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with 0.85% or 2.33 million shares worth $2.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid held roughly 79794.0 shares worth around $64856.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.