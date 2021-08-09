Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.07, and it changed around $0.12 or 2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $419.62M. AUTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.78, offering almost -176.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.22% since then. We note from Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Autolus Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AUTL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Instantly AUTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.75 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.10% year-to-date, but still up 14.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is -7.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUTL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -361.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Autolus Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.78 percent over the past six months and at a 26.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -56.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190k in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $293k and $300k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.50%.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.58% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares, and 31.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.73%. Autolus Therapeutics plc stock is held by 73 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.19% of the shares, which is about 2.96 million shares worth $16.94 million.

Polygon Management Limited, with 3.45% or 2.44 million shares worth $13.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.23 million shares worth $29.96 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $6.25 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.