Are Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.82, and it changed around $1.58 or 5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.51B. CYTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.41, offering almost 1.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.77% since then. We note from Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Cytokinetics Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CYTK as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cytokinetics Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Instantly CYTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.49 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.13% year-to-date, but still up 7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) is 61.28% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYTK is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Cytokinetics Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.93 percent over the past six months and at a -32.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,140.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -49.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Cytokinetics Incorporated to make $10.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.07 million and $4.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 153.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.30%. Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 6.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.78% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, and 93.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.29%. Cytokinetics Incorporated stock is held by 276 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.63% of the shares, which is about 11.93 million shares worth $277.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.83% or 4.9 million shares worth $113.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.83 million shares worth $95.5 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $42.6 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.