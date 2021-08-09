Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.21, and it changed around $0.2 or 6.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $292.99M. ABUS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.87, offering almost -82.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.04% since then. We note from Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ABUS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

Instantly ABUS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.23 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.21% year-to-date, but still up 11.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is 3.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABUS is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -211.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.47 percent over the past six months and at a 14.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to make $2.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.20%.

ABUS Dividends

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.71% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, and 25.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.16%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock is held by 93 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.21% of the shares, which is about 5.98 million shares worth $21.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.85% or 2.75 million shares worth $9.75 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $6.39 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $2.73 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.