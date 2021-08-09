AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -204.88% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.92, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $347.99M. AQB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.32, offering almost -170.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.42% since then. We note from AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AQB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Instantly AQB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.03 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is -3.88% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQB is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -204.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.23 percent over the past six months and at a 51.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,431.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $390k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies Inc. to make $930k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.20%.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.26% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, and 54.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.30%. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Third Security, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 25.65% of the shares, which is about 18.22 million shares worth $122.07 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 9.63% or 6.84 million shares worth $36.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 6.84 million shares worth $36.64 million, making up 9.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $9.73 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.