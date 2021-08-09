Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN): Stock Forecast For 2021 Sees A An Incline Of 91.82%

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $103.39, and it changed around -$8.51 or -7.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.93B. APPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $260.00, offering almost -151.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.55% since then. We note from Appian Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 866.53K.

Appian Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended APPN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Appian Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Instantly APPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 117.35 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.21% year-to-date, but still down -11.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is -22.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPN is forecast to be at a low of $77.00 and a high of $186.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Appian Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.32 percent over the past six months and at a -153.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Appian Corporation to make $90.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.40%.

APPN Dividends

Appian Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of Appian Corporation shares, and 72.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.51%. Appian Corporation stock is held by 409 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.14% of the shares, which is about 5.96 million shares worth $791.79 million.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, with 13.42% or 5.28 million shares worth $702.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.74 million shares worth $298.6 million, making up 4.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $146.31 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.