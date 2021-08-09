Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -90.34%

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) were traded, and its beta was -1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.80, and it changed around $0.28 or 3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.61M. APT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.54, offering almost -133.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.8% since then. We note from Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) trade information

Instantly APT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.69 on Friday, 08/06/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.08% year-to-date, but still down -26.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) is 21.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APT is forecast to be at a low of $16.75 and a high of $16.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -90.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. to make $26.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 102.40%. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 751.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

APT Dividends

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.77% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares, and 43.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.61%. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $11.91 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.90% or 0.94 million shares worth $10.46 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $5.21 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $3.07 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.